RPT-BOJ Shirakawa dismisses proposal for 3 pct inflation target
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2012 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

RPT-BOJ Shirakawa dismisses proposal for 3 pct inflation target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alerts)

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday that 3 percent inflation, a target proposed by the main opposition leader who is expected to win next month’s general election, would be unrealistic in a country where inflation has been below 1 percent for most of the last three decades.

“Seeking 3 percent inflation would be unrealistic and in fact would have a big negative impact on the economy,” Shirakawa told a news conference.

Shirakawa also dismissed calls from some politicians for the central bank to directly underwrite bonds issued by the government, saying that doing so would be harmful as it would lead to reckless money printing.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday, standing its ground for now in the face of calls from Japan’s likely next prime minister to pursue “unlimited” easing. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
