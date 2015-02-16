CORRECTED-Japan says to hold finance ministers' summit with South Korea on May 23

(Removes extra word in paragraph 1; corrects year to 2012, not 2011, in paragraph 2)

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s finance ministry said on Monday it will hold a finance ministers’ summit with South Korea on May 23 amid concerns that falls in the yen are indirectly hurting South Korea’s exports.

The talks, to be held in Tokyo, would be the first meeting between the countries’ finance ministers since November 2012, a Japanese finance ministry official said. The agenda for the meeting has not been settled, the official said.

South Korean officials have expressed concern that a weakening yen gives Japanese exporters an advantage over South Korean rivals.

The Bank of Japan has launched an aggressive quantitative easing programme to pull Japan out of deflation, which has seen the yen fall by around 34 percent versus the dollar over the past 2 1/2-years.

The BOJ has repeatedly said its monetary policy is aimed at achieving a 2 percent inflation target and is not intended as a competitive devaluation.

The meeting could be a sign of a diplomatic thaw between the two Asian neighbours, although relations remain frosty at the highest levels of government.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has not met South Korea President Park Geun-hye for a bilateral summit since Abe took office in December 2012 due to rows over territory and the wartime past. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Eric Meijer)