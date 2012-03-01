Japan Jan household spending falls 2.3 pct vs yr ago

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japanese household spending fell 2.3 percent in January from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms , government data showed on Friday, suggesting Europe’s debt crisis and wobbly financial markets hurt consumption.

The fall exceeded the median market forecast for a 0.8 percent decline and followed a 0.5 percent increase in December.

Spending declined 0.1 percent from December in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 283,118 yen ($3,500), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

Spending by wage earner households fell 2.8 percent in January from the same month a year earlier.

