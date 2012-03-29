REFILE-Japan Feb household spending rises to 2.3 pct vs yr ago

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japanese household spending rose 2.3 percent in February from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Friday, suggesting a moderate recovery in consumption helped by government subsidies for purchase of fuel-efficient cars.

The rise contrasted sharply with the median market forecast for a 0.2 percent fall and followed a 2.3 percent drop in January.

Spending grew 1.8 percent from January in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 267,895 yen ($3,300), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Spending by wage earner households rose 2.9 percent in February from the same month a year earlier.

