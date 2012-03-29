FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 6 years ago

REFILE-Japan Feb household spending rises to 2.3 pct vs yr ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japanese household spending rose 2.3 percent in February from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Friday, suggesting a moderate recovery in consumption helped by government subsidies for purchase of fuel-efficient cars.

The rise contrasted sharply with the median market forecast for a 0.2 percent fall and followed a 2.3 percent drop in January.

Spending grew 1.8 percent from January in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 267,895 yen ($3,300), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Spending by wage earner households rose 2.9 percent in February from the same month a year earlier.

To view the full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

