Japan April household spending rises 2.6 pct yr/yr
May 28, 2012 / 11:41 PM / in 5 years

Japan April household spending rises 2.6 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japanese household spending rose 2.6 percent in April from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, go vernment data showed on Tuesday, as consumer sentiment steadily recovers a year after a devastating earthquake.

The rise was slightly bigger than the median market forecast for a 2.4 percent annual rise, and followed a 3.4 percent increase in the year to March.

Spending fell 0.8 percent from March in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 301,948 yen ($3,800), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

Spending by wage earner households rose 3.8 percent in April from the same month a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
