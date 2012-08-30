Japan July household spending rises 1.7 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japanese household spending rose 1.7 percent in July from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, helped by government support for buyers of fuel-efficient cars.

The rise exceeded the median market forecast for a 1.2 percent increase and followed a 1.6 percent rise in June.

Spending declined 1.3 percent from June in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 283,295 yen ($3,600), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

Spending by wage earner households rose 1.5 percent in July from the same month a year earlier.

To view the full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at: