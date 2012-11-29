FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Oct household spending falls 0.1 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 11:41 PM / in 5 years

Japan Oct household spending falls 0.1 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japanese household spending fell 0.1 percent in October from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Friday, in a sign worries about the economic outlook hurt consumption.

The fall was less than the median market forecast for a 0.9 percent fall, the same level of fall seen in September.

Spending grew 0.6 percent from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms, with households spending an average 284,238 yen ($3,500), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

Spending by wage earner households rose 0.7 percent in October from the same month a year earlier.

To view the full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.