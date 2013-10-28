FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Sept household spending rises 3.7 pct vs yr ago
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2013 / 11:38 PM / 4 years ago

Japan Sept household spending rises 3.7 pct vs yr ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japanese household spending rose 3.7 percent in September from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that consumer spending may have recovered from a slight dip.

The rise was more than economists’ median forecast for a 0.5 percent annual increase and followed a 1.6 percent decline in the year to August.

Spending in September rose 1.6 percent from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 280,692 yen ($2,900), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

Spending by wage earner households rose 0.9 percent in September from the same month a year earlier.

To view the full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

For more background, please see PREVIEW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.