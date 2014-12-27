FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's government hopes stimulus to push up GDP by 0.7 pct
December 27, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's government hopes stimulus to push up GDP by 0.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s government approved on Saturday stimulus spending worth $29 billion aimed at helping the country’s lagging regions and households with subsidies, merchandise vouchers and other steps, which it hopes will boost GDP by 0.7 percent.

The package, worth 3.5 trillion yen ($29.12 billion), was unveiled two weeks after a massive election victory by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition gave him a fresh mandate to push through his “Abenomics” stimulus policies.

Given Japan’s dire public finances, the government will avoid fresh debt issuance and fund the package with unspent money from previous budgets and tax revenue that has exceeded budget forecasts due to economic recovery. (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

