Japan PM plans new economic stimulus by end Nov - Kyodo
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

Japan PM plans new economic stimulus by end Nov - Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda plans a new round of economic stimulus by the end of next month as the country has entered a lull, Kyodo News reported, quoting sources close to the prime minister.

The steps are expected to include measures to curb deflation, ease the yen’s appreciation, expand earthquake reconstruction work and relax regulations on businesses, the news agency reported.

Noda will hold an extraordinary Cabinet meeting Wednesday to instruct his ministers to map out the plan, Kyodo said.

