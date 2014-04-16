FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Suga: Don't think share decline in April significant
April 16, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Suga: Don't think share decline in April significant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday that Japanese share price decline in April has not been significant.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 3 percent on Wednesday to post its biggest one-day rise in two months, although it is still down 11.5 percent so far this year, making it the worst performer among major developed markets. The index rallied 57 percent in 2013 on the back of Japan’s massive fiscal and monetary stimulus. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Dominic Lau)

