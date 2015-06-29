FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Suga: "Very regrettable" Greece was unable to reach deal
June 29, 2015 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Suga: "Very regrettable" Greece was unable to reach deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Monday it was “very regrettable” that Greece was unable to reach a deal with the IMF and Europe over the weekend.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference he had instructed the government to cooperate closely with the Bank of Japan over the Greek turmoil.

Greece was forced to close its banks and impose capital controls after the European Central Bank froze vital funding support following the breakdown of bailout talks between Athens and foreign creditors.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

