7 months ago
Japan's Suga: stable forex market is important for government
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 7 months ago

Japan's Suga: stable forex market is important for government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday that stability in the foreign exchange market is very important and the government wants to closely monitor markets with a sense of urgency.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga spoke to reporters after the dollar fell to a seven-week low versus the yen due to speculation about the impact of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies and Britain's exit from the European Union. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

