Japan govt: natural for JGB yields to rise as share prices gain

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Thursday that it was natural for government bond yields to rise on the back of gains by Tokyo stocks and that he fully trusts the central bank’s response to market moves.

“I expect that the Bank of Japan will appropriately deal with it,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters at a regular news conference.

The 10-year Japanese government bond cash bond yield rose as high as 1.000 percent on Thursday, its highest in more than a year, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted that the U.S. central bank might slow its bond purchases later this year if the U.S. economy improves further.