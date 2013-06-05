FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan govt: Don't think growth plan falls short of market hopes
June 5, 2013

Japan govt: Don't think growth plan falls short of market hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Wednesday he did not think the nation’s growth strategy announced earlier fell short of market expectations following a plunge by Tokyo stocks to a two-month low.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga refrained from commenting on stock prices and he said at a regular news conference that Japan’s economy recovering without doubt.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had pledged to boost incomes by 3 percent annually and set up special economic zones to attract foreign businesses in a latest tranche of measures aimed at boosting economic growth.

But the benchmark Nikkei share average dropped 3.8 percent to a two-month low after Abe’s growth strategy failed to enthuse investors.

