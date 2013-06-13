Japan govt: need to watch stock market moves calmly

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Thursday that it was important to watch stock market movements calmly amid a plunge in Tokyo share prices.

The Nikkei share average dived 6 percent on Thursday, extending early falls after the dollar fell to a 10-week low against the yen on worries the Federal Reserve may trim its stimulus programme.

“(We) should not fret about (day-to-day) ups and downs of share prices,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference.