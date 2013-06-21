Japan govt: Corporate tax cut an option to revive economy

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday that a corporate tax cut was an option to revive the economy.

“The basic idea is that the government will create an environment in which Japan can be competitive internationally,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a regular news conference.

“We will make the utmost effort to beat a strong yen and deflation by searching every possibility to revive the economy.”

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling party vowed on Thursday to cut Japan’s corporate tax rate to revitalise the world’s third biggest economy, in hopes of winning an upper house poll in July and cementing its grip on power.