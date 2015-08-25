FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Suga says moves in financial markets have been rough
August 25, 2015

Japan's Suga says moves in financial markets have been rough

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Tuesday that recent movements in financial markets have been rough and that the country will continue to cooperate with Group of Seven financial authorities and take steps if needed.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also told a news conference that the government will continue to closely monitor market moves.

He repeated that Japan’s economy continues its gradual recovery as corporate earnings are at record highs and as the job market and wages are improving.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

