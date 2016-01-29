FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan govt spokesman Suga: BOJ decided appropriately on policy move
January 29, 2016

Japan govt spokesman Suga: BOJ decided appropriately on policy move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japanese chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) move to cut a benchmark interest rate below zero was appropriate and reached after much discussion.

He also told a news conference that the move was welcomed by the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose top priority is to boost the economy.

The BOJ said on Friday it would charge for excess reserves parked with the institution, an aggressive policy pioneered by the European Central Bank (ECB).

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Sam Holmes

