FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan to conduct appropriate JGB management to secure stable absorption -Suga
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2016 / 2:41 AM / a year ago

Japan to conduct appropriate JGB management to secure stable absorption -Suga

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday the Japanese government would continue to conduct an appropriate government bond management policy through close dialogue with markets to secure stable absorption of government debt.

Suga, Japan’s top government spokesman, told a news conference that the government would closely monitor JGB markets.

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ said earlier it is considering quitting its role as a primary dealer of Japanese government bonds, reflecting a shift by commercial banks away from JGBs in the wake of the negative rate policy launched by the Bank of Japan. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.