FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Japan ex-econmin Takenaka says BOJ to cut negative rates further
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

Japan ex-econmin Takenaka says BOJ to cut negative rates further

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Former Japanese Economy Minister Heizo Takenaka said on Wednesday the Bank of Japan will lower its minus 0.1 percent interest rate further to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.

Takenaka, professor emeritus of Keio University and a member of a government panel on investment, told Reuters in an interview that the BOJ's new policy framework is "orthodox" and it was not necessarily a big change.

As for pushing the rate it sets on some excess deposits that commercial banks park with the BOJ further into negative territory, he said, "The BOJ will do so without doubt."

The prominent economist added, "The important issue is that people need to acknowledge that the BOJ's policy has yielded significant effects."

The negative rate, introduced in February, hurts banks because they have avoided passing it along as a charge on deposits. The BOJ last month changed policy, shifting its target from the amount of money it pumps into the economy to trying to control the bond yield curve to keep longer-term rates above short-term rates. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko, Yuji Aso and Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by William Mallard and Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.