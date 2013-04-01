RPT-Japan corporate sentiment improves - BOJ tankan

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Big Japanese manufacturers' sentiment improved for the first time in three quarters in January-March, a closely watched Bank of Japan survey showed, suggesting a weaker yen and higher share prices are supporting business confidence. The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment was minus 8 in March, compared with minus 12 in December and with the median market forecast for minus 7, the quarterly tankan survey showed on Monday. Big manufacturers expect conditions to improve over the next three months, with the index for June seen at minus 1, matching a median forecast of economists. The survey also showed big firms plan to cut their capital spending by 2.0 percent in the financial year that started on April 1, compared with a median forecast for a 2.3 percent increase. The sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means pessimists outnumbered optimists. To view the BOJ's table on the survey, click on