TABLE-Japan manufacturers' mood turns positive -Reuters Tankan

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - Japanese big manufacturers turned optimistic about business conditions for the first time in four months, with their sentiment index for March jumping on a strengthening U.S. economy and the yen's retreat from record highs, a Reuters monthly poll showed. The 13 point advance in sentiment was the biggest gain in more than 2-1/2 years, providing more evidence that Japan's economy is recovering from last year's earthquake, flooding in Thailand and appreciation in the yen. But highlighting risks posed by European debt problems and high oil prices, manufacturing confidence was seen only steady in June, with respondents saying that even if the worst is behind them, the recovery would be moderate at best. The service sector mood was positive, albeit unchanged, in March and is expected to edge up another 4 points in June to its the highest reading since December 2007. The Reuters Tankan is highly correlated with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey and suggests that the next central bank survey, due on April 2, could also show a marked improvement. Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey: 2012 2011 JUNE(f'cast) MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS ( +2) +2 -11 -5 -5 +1 +6 --------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) ( 0) +4 -8 -4 -6 +5 +2 - Textiles/paper ( 22) +11 -9 0 -20 0 -11 - Chemicals ( -5) +5 0 -5 -5 +5 +11 - Oil refinery/ceramics (-12) -12 -12 -12 -12 0 0 - Steel/nonferrous metals ( 0) +14 -22 0 +12 +12 0 (Manufactured products) ( +3) 0 -13 -6 -4 -1 +9 - Food (+33) 0 0 +17 0 0 0 - Metal products/machinery ( +5) -9 -28 -10 -10 -16 0 - Electric machinery ( -5) -8 -29 -29 -4 -5 +4 - Autos/transport equipment ( +7) +27 +14 +14 +7 +29 +33 - Precision machinery/others( 0) 0 +8 +7 -9 -7 +7 =============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS ( +9) +5 +5 +6 +6 +3 +1 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction ( -5) -16 -5 -15 -8 -19 -13 - Retail/wholesale ( +7) +7 +11 +7 +13 +9 +5 - Wholesalers (+17) +17 +18 +6 +26 +16 +16 - Retailers ( 0) 0 +4 +8 +4 +5 -4 - Information/communications(+19) +13 -8 +8 +27 +27 +15 - Transport/utility ( -9) -9 0 0 -4 -12 -8 - Other services (+27) +24 +18 +22 +10 +13 +7 =============================================================== *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN *** =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- JUNE (f'cast) ( +2) - ( +9) - MAR +2 ( -5) +5 ( 0) FEB -11 - +5 - JAN -5 - +6 - DEC 2011 -5 -4 +6 +4 NOV +1 - +3 - OCT +6 - +1 - SEPT +8 +2 +3 +1 AUG +6 - +7 - JULY +1 - +3 - JUNE -3 -9 -10 -5 MAY -9 - -4 - APR -13 - -15 - MAR +15 +6 +3 +3 FEB +14 - +3 - JAN +11 - -2 - DEC (2010) +7 +5 -12 +1 NOV +16 - -13 - OCT +19 - -6 - SEPT +17 +8 -4 +2 AUG +22 - -10 - JULY +12 - -12 - JUNE +9 +1 -8 -5 MAY +4 - -15 - APR 0 - -14 - MAR -8 -14 -22 -14 FEB -13 - -31 - JAN -19 - -34 - DEC (2009) -27 -25 -39 -21 NOV -28 - -35 - OCT -35 - -33 - SEPT -33 -33 -34 -24 AUG -42 - -38 - JULY -43 - -38 - JUNE -50 -48 -31 -29 MAY -69 - -44 - APRIL -76 - -38 - MAR -78 -58 -37 -31 --------------------------------------------------------------- Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times 8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day): Apr 19 May 24 June 21 July 19 Aug 24 Sept 20 Oct 22 Nov 15 Dec 6 The Reuters Tankan covers 200 large manufacturers and 200 non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of 252 firms responded to the poll, conducted from March 1 to 16. The index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.