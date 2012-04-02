FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-BOJ tankan:Japan corp mood unchanged
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-BOJ tankan:Japan corp mood unchanged

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Big Japanese manufacturers'
sentiment was unchanged in the first quarter from the quarter
before, a closely watched Bank of Japan survey showed, in a sign
they remain worried about the yen's strength and global economic
slowdown.	
    The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment was
minus 4 in March, unchanged from December and lower than the
median market forecast for minus 1, the closely watched
quarterly tankan survey showed on Monday.    	
    Details were as follows:	

                      March 2012   June 2012    Dec 2011
 	
************************************************************** 
 Manufacturers
 Large                 -4 (-1)      -3 (+2)        -4       
 Medium                -7           -8             -3
 Small                -10 (-8)     -15 (-7)        -8
 Non-manufacturers
 Large                 +5 (+5)      +5 (+6)        +4
 Medium                -1           -5             -4
 Small                -11 (-13)    -16 (-14)      -14
 	
************************************************************** 	
    
                         2012/13 
                     March survey   
 CAPITAL SPENDING
 All firms                 -1.3             
  Large Firms               0.0  (+1.0)   
   Manufacturers           +3.6    
   Non-manufacturers       -2.0    
  Medium Firms             +3.4   
   Manufacturers           +4.0    
   Non-manufacturers       +3.0    
  Small Firms             -12.9  (-18.8) 
   Manufacturers          -18.8             
   Non-manufacturers       -9.1            	
    
    Sentiment indexes measure the percentage of firms reporting
a favourable business environment minus those reporting
unfavourable conditions.	
    The survey period: Feb. 23 to March 30 	
    The number of  the companies that were surveyed: 10,894 of
which 2,344 were large firms.
 To view the BOJ's table on the survey, click on

