TABLE-Japan manufacturing mood dips amid Europe worry-Reuters Tankan
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan manufacturing mood dips amid Europe worry-Reuters Tankan

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturing
confidence worsened slightly in April after a sharp rebound the
previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, reflecting
rekindled worries about Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty
over global growth prospects.	
    But in a sign that rebuilding in areas devastated by last
year's tsunami is underpinning domestic demand,
non-manufacturers' sentiment jumped to a level not seen since
2007, led by sectors such as construction and transportation,
the latest Reuters Tankan survey showed.	
    The monthly poll is highly correlated with the Bank of
Japan's quarterly tankan survey, which showed this month that
business sentiment was flat in the March quarter with big
manufacturers seeing only modest improvements in coming months.	
    Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a
comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:	
          	
                     2012          2011                         
       	
                     JULY(f'cast)  APR  MAR  FEB  JAN  DEC  NOV 
  	
=============================================================== 	
MANUFACTURERS               ( +6)   +1   +2  -11   -5   -5   +1 
             	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  	
(Materials)                 ( -2)   -6   +4   -8   -4   -6   +5 
   	
- Textiles/paper            (  0)  -33  +11   -9    0  -20    0 
    	
- Chemicals                 (  0)   +5   +5    0   -5   -5   +5 
    	
- Oil refinery/ceramics     (  0)  -15  -12  -12  -12  -12    0 
           	
- Steel/nonferrous metals   (-11)    0  +14  -22    0  +12  +12 
     	
(Manufactured products)     (+10)   +6    0  -13   -6   -4   -1 
           	
- Food                      (+33)  +33    0    0  +17    0    0 
       	
- Metal products/machinery  ( +4)   +5   -9  -28  -10  -10  -16 
        	
- Electric machinery        ( +9)   -9   -8  -29  -29   -4   -5 
         	
- Autos/transport equipment ( +7)  +15  +27  +14  +14   +7  +29 
      	
- Precision machinery/others(+15)   +7    0   +8   +7   -9   -7 
       	
===============================================================	
NON-MANUFACTURERS           (+16)  +10   +5   +5   +6   +6   +3 
       	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
- Real estate/construction  (  0)  +10  -16   -5  -15   -8  -19 
    	
- Retail/wholesale          (+14)   -6   +7  +11   +7  +13   +9 
   	
- Wholesalers               (+33)   +6  +17  +18   +6  +26  +16 
  	
- Retailers                 (  0)  -15    0   +4   +8   +4   +5 
     	
- Information/communications(+27)   +7  +13   -8   +8  +27  +27 
  	
- Transport/utility         (  0)    0   -9    0    0   -4  -12 
    	
- Other services            (+42)  +42  +24  +18  +22  +10  +13 
   
=============================================================== 
 	
*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***                    
  	
=============================================================== 
 	
                      MANUFACTURERS          NON-MANUFACTURERS  
 	
                       RTRS     BOJ             RTRS     BOJ    
  	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  	
JULY (f'cast)         ( +6)     -              (+16)    -	
JUNE (f'cast)           -     ( -3)              -     ( +5)	
APR                     +1      -               +10      -	
MAR                     +2      -4               +5      +5	
FEB                    -11      -                +5      -	
JAN                     -5      -                +6      -	
DEC 2011                -5      -4               +6      +4	
NOV                     +1      -                +3      -	
OCT                     +6      -                +1      -	
SEPT                    +8      +2               +3      +1	
AUG                     +6      -                +7      -	
JULY                    +1      -                +3      -	
JUNE                    -3      -9              -10      -5	
MAY                     -9      -                -4      -	
APR                    -13      -               -15      -	
MAR                    +15      +6               +3      +3	
FEB                    +14      -                +3      -	
JAN                    +11      -                -2      -	
DEC (2010)              +7      +5              -12      +1	
NOV                    +16      -               -13      -	
OCT                    +19      -                -6      -	
SEPT                   +17      +8               -4      +2	
AUG                    +22      -               -10      -	
JULY                   +12      -               -12      -	
JUNE                    +9      +1               -8      -5	
MAY                     +4      -               -15      -	
APR                      0      -               -14      -	
MAR                     -8     -14              -22     -14	
FEB                    -13      -               -31      -	
JAN                    -19      -               -34      -	
DEC (2009)             -27     -25              -39     -21	
NOV                    -28      -               -35      -	
OCT                    -35      -               -33      -	
SEPT                   -33     -33              -34     -24     
  	
AUG                    -42      -               -38      -      
  	
JULY                   -43      -               -38      -      
  	
JUNE                   -50     -48              -31     -29     
 	
MAY                    -69      -               -44      -      
  	
APRIL                  -76      -               -38      -      
  	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  	
Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times
8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day):   	
    May 24	
    June 21	
    July 19	
    Aug 24	
    Sept 20	
    Oct 22	
    Nov 15	
    Dec 6	
    	
    The Reuters Tankan covers 200 large manufacturers and 200
non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of 242
firms responded to the poll, conducted from March 30 to April
16. The index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage
of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say
they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber
pessimists.

