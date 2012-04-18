TABLE-Japan manufacturing mood dips amid Europe worry-Reuters Tankan

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturing confidence worsened slightly in April after a sharp rebound the previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, reflecting rekindled worries about Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty over global growth prospects. But in a sign that rebuilding in areas devastated by last year's tsunami is underpinning domestic demand, non-manufacturers' sentiment jumped to a level not seen since 2007, led by sectors such as construction and transportation, the latest Reuters Tankan survey showed. The monthly poll is highly correlated with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey, which showed this month that business sentiment was flat in the March quarter with big manufacturers seeing only modest improvements in coming months. Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey: 2012 2011 JULY(f'cast) APR MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS ( +6) +1 +2 -11 -5 -5 +1 --------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) ( -2) -6 +4 -8 -4 -6 +5 - Textiles/paper ( 0) -33 +11 -9 0 -20 0 - Chemicals ( 0) +5 +5 0 -5 -5 +5 - Oil refinery/ceramics ( 0) -15 -12 -12 -12 -12 0 - Steel/nonferrous metals (-11) 0 +14 -22 0 +12 +12 (Manufactured products) (+10) +6 0 -13 -6 -4 -1 - Food (+33) +33 0 0 +17 0 0 - Metal products/machinery ( +4) +5 -9 -28 -10 -10 -16 - Electric machinery ( +9) -9 -8 -29 -29 -4 -5 - Autos/transport equipment ( +7) +15 +27 +14 +14 +7 +29 - Precision machinery/others(+15) +7 0 +8 +7 -9 -7 =============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS (+16) +10 +5 +5 +6 +6 +3 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction ( 0) +10 -16 -5 -15 -8 -19 - Retail/wholesale (+14) -6 +7 +11 +7 +13 +9 - Wholesalers (+33) +6 +17 +18 +6 +26 +16 - Retailers ( 0) -15 0 +4 +8 +4 +5 - Information/communications(+27) +7 +13 -8 +8 +27 +27 - Transport/utility ( 0) 0 -9 0 0 -4 -12 - Other services (+42) +42 +24 +18 +22 +10 +13 =============================================================== *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN *** =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- JULY (f'cast) ( +6) - (+16) - JUNE (f'cast) - ( -3) - ( +5) APR +1 - +10 - MAR +2 -4 +5 +5 FEB -11 - +5 - JAN -5 - +6 - DEC 2011 -5 -4 +6 +4 NOV +1 - +3 - OCT +6 - +1 - SEPT +8 +2 +3 +1 AUG +6 - +7 - JULY +1 - +3 - JUNE -3 -9 -10 -5 MAY -9 - -4 - APR -13 - -15 - MAR +15 +6 +3 +3 FEB +14 - +3 - JAN +11 - -2 - DEC (2010) +7 +5 -12 +1 NOV +16 - -13 - OCT +19 - -6 - SEPT +17 +8 -4 +2 AUG +22 - -10 - JULY +12 - -12 - JUNE +9 +1 -8 -5 MAY +4 - -15 - APR 0 - -14 - MAR -8 -14 -22 -14 FEB -13 - -31 - JAN -19 - -34 - DEC (2009) -27 -25 -39 -21 NOV -28 - -35 - OCT -35 - -33 - SEPT -33 -33 -34 -24 AUG -42 - -38 - JULY -43 - -38 - JUNE -50 -48 -31 -29 MAY -69 - -44 - APRIL -76 - -38 - --------------------------------------------------------------- Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times 8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day): May 24 June 21 July 19 Aug 24 Sept 20 Oct 22 Nov 15 Dec 6 The Reuters Tankan covers 200 large manufacturers and 200 non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of 242 firms responded to the poll, conducted from March 30 to April 16. The index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.