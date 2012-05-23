FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan corporate mood up slightly-Reuters Tankan
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japan corporate mood up slightly-Reuters Tankan

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japan's corporate mood picked up
slightly in May and is seen improving further ahead as the
economy slowly recovers from the damage caused by last year's
earthquake, a Reuters poll showed, although concerns about
Europe's debt crisis and a slowdown in the Chinese economy lurk.	
    The monthly poll, highly correlated with the Bank of Japan's
key tankan survey, underlined firmness of service-sector
companies that could benefit from reconstruction-driven demand.
Sentiment at manufacturers - a key driver for the world's No.3
economy - is lagging behind.	
    Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a
comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:	
          	
                     2012                                  2011	
                                     	
                     AUG (f'cast)  MAY  APR  MAR  FEB  JAN  DEC 
 	
=============================================================== 	
MANUFACTURERS               ( +8)   +2   +1   +2  -11   -5   -5 
               	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  	
(Materials)                 ( +4)   +2   -6   +4   -8   -4   -6 
      	
- Textiles/paper            ( +9)    0  -33  +11   -9    0  -20 
        	
- Chemicals                 ( +5)   +4   +5   +5    0   -5   -5 
       	
- Oil refinery/ceramics     (  0)    0  -15  -12  -12  -12  -12 
              	
- Steel/nonferrous metals   (  0)    0    0  +14  -22    0  +12 
     	
(Manufactured products)     (+10)   +3   +6    0  -13   -6   -4 
             	
- Food                      (+20)  +20  +33    0    0  +17    0 
         	
- Metal products/machinery  ( +9)   +3   +5   -9  -28  -10  -10 
        	
- Electric machinery        (+17)   -6   -9   -8  -29  -29   -4 
            	
- Autos/transport equipment ( +6)  +12  +15  +27  +14  +14   +7 
        	
- Precision machinery/others( -8)    0   +7    0   +8   +7   -9 
          	
===============================================================	
NON-MANUFACTURERS           (+18)  +11  +10   +5   +5   +6   +6 
         	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
- Real estate/construction  ( +4)    0  +10  -16   -5  -15   -8 
      	
- Retail/wholesale          (+22)   +5   -6   +7  +11   +7  +13 
      	
- Wholesalers               (+33)   +9   +6  +17  +18   +6  +26 
    	
- Retailers                 (+10)    0  -15    0   +4   +8   +4 
       	
- Information/communications(+21)  +27   +7  +13   -8   +8  +27 
    	
- Transport/utility         ( +4)   -8    0   -9    0    0   -4 
     	
- Other services            (+38)  +38  +42  +24  +18  +22  +10 
     
=============================================================== 
 	
*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***                    
  	
=============================================================== 
 	
                      MANUFACTURERS          NON-MANUFACTURERS  
 	
                       RTRS     BOJ             RTRS     BOJ    
  	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  	
AUG (f'cast)          ( +8)     -              (+18)     -	
JUNE(f'cast)           -      ( -3)              -      ( +5)	
MAY                     +2      -               +11      -	
APR                     +1      -               +10      -	
MAR                     +2      -4               +5      +5	
FEB                    -11      -                +5      -	
JAN                     -5      -                +6      -	
DEC 2011                -5      -4               +6      +4	
NOV                     +1      -                +3      -	
OCT                     +6      -                +1      -	
SEPT                    +8      +2               +3      +1	
AUG                     +6      -                +7      -	
JULY                    +1      -                +3      -	
JUNE                    -3      -9              -10      -5	
MAY                     -9      -                -4      -	
APR                    -13      -               -15      -	
MAR                    +15      +6               +3      +3	
FEB                    +14      -                +3      -	
JAN                    +11      -                -2      -	
DEC (2010)              +7      +5              -12      +1	
NOV                    +16      -               -13      -	
OCT                    +19      -                -6      -	
SEPT                   +17      +8               -4      +2	
AUG                    +22      -               -10      -	
JULY                   +12      -               -12      -	
JUNE                    +9      +1               -8      -5	
MAY                     +4      -               -15      -	
APR                      0      -               -14      -	
MAR                     -8     -14              -22     -14	
FEB                    -13      -               -31      -	
JAN                    -19      -               -34      -	
DEC (2009)             -27     -25              -39     -21	
NOV                    -28      -               -35      -	
OCT                    -35      -               -33      -	
SEPT                   -33     -33              -34     -24     
  	
AUG                    -42      -               -38      -      
  	
JULY                   -43      -               -38      -      
  	
JUNE                   -50     -48              -31     -29     
 	
MAY                    -69      -               -44      -      
  	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  	
Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times
8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day):   	
    June 21	
    July 19	
    Aug 24	
    Sept 20	
    Oct 22	
    Nov 15	
    Dec 6	
    	
    The Reuters Tankan covers 200 large manufacturers and 200
non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of 
286 firms responded to the poll, conducted from May 7 to 21. The
index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of
respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they
are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber
pessimists.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
