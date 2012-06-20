FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan manufacturers' mood turns pessimistic -Reuters Tankan
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 11:32 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan manufacturers' mood turns pessimistic -Reuters Tankan

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan's corporate mood turned
pessimistic in June for the first time in four months, a Reuters
poll showed, as Europe's deteriorating sovereign debt crisis, a
strong yen and worries about a slowdown in emerging markets took
their toll on manufacturers' sentiment.
    The monthly poll, which is highly correlated with the Bank
of Japan's tankan survey and growth trends in the Japanese
economy, also showed optimism among service-sector companies
held steady in June due to reconstruction-driven demand
following last year's natural disaster.
    Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a
comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:
          
                     2012                                  
                                     
                     SEPT (f'cast) JUNE  MAY  APR  MAR  FEB JAN 
 
=============================================================== 
MANUFACTURERS               ( +4)   -3   +2   +1   +2  -11   -5 
             
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
(Materials)                 ( -2)   -2   +2   -6   +4   -8   -4 
- Textiles/paper            (  0)   +9    0  -33  +11   -9    0 
- Chemicals                 ( +5)   -5   +4   +5   +5    0   -5 
- Oil refinery/ceramics     (-13)    0    0  -15  -12  -12  -12 
- Steel/nonferrous metals   (-11)  -11    0    0  +14  -22    0 
(Manufactured products)     ( +6)   -4   +3   +6    0  -13   -6 
- Food                      (+20)  +20  +20  +33    0    0  +17 
   
- Metal products/machinery  (  0)   -3   +3   +5   -9  -28  -10 
- Electric machinery        (+15)  -12   -6   -9   -8  -29  -29 
- Autos/transport equipment (  0)    0  +12  +15  +27  +14  +14 
- Precision machinery/others(  0)    0    0   +7    0   +8   +7 
===============================================================
NON-MANUFACTURERS           ( +7)  +11  +11  +10   +5   +5   +6 
---------------------------------------------------------------
- Real estate/construction  (-10)    0    0  +10  -16   -5  -15 
- Retail/wholesale          (+14)  +14   +5   -6   +7  +11   +7 
- Wholesalers               (+16)  +16   +9   +6  +17  +18   +6 
- Retailers                 (+11)  +11    0  -15    0   +4   +8 
- Information/communications(+21)  +37  +27   +7  +13   -8   +8 
- Transport/utility         (-11)   -3   -8    0   -9    0    0 
- Other services            (+20)  +13  +38  +42  +24  +18  +22
=============================================================== 
 
*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***                    
  
=============================================================== 
 
                      MANUFACTURERS          NON-MANUFACTURERS  
 
                       RTRS     BOJ             RTRS     BOJ    
  
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
SEPT (f'cast)          ( +4)     -             ( +7)     -
JUNE(f'cast)            -3    ( -3)               0    ( +5)
MAY                     +2      -               +11      -
APR                     +1      -               +10      -
MAR                     +2      -4               +5      +5
FEB                    -11      -                +5      -
JAN                     -5      -                +6      -
DEC 2011                -5      -4               +6      +4
NOV                     +1      -                +3      -
OCT                     +6      -                +1      -
SEPT                    +8      +2               +3      +1
AUG                     +6      -                +7      -
JULY                    +1      -                +3      -
JUNE                    -3      -9              -10      -5
MAY                     -9      -                -4      -
APR                    -13      -               -15      -
MAR                    +15      +6               +3      +3
FEB                    +14      -                +3      -
JAN                    +11      -                -2      -
DEC (2010)              +7      +5              -12      +1
NOV                    +16      -               -13      -
OCT                    +19      -                -6      -
SEPT                   +17      +8               -4      +2
AUG                    +22      -               -10      -
JULY                   +12      -               -12      -
JUNE                    +9      +1               -8      -5
MAY                     +4      -               -15      -
APR                      0      -               -14      -
MAR                     -8     -14              -22     -14
FEB                    -13      -               -31      -
JAN                    -19      -               -34      -
DEC (2009)             -27     -25              -39     -21
NOV                    -28      -               -35      -
OCT                    -35      -               -33      -
SEPT                   -33     -33              -34     -24     
  
AUG                    -42      -               -38      -      
  
JULY                   -43      -               -38      -      
  
JUNE                   -50     -48              -31     -29     
 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times
8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day):   
    July 19
    Aug 24
    Sept 20
    Oct 22
    Nov 15
    Dec 6
    
    The Reuters Tankan covers 200 large manufacturers and 200
non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of 
280 firms responded to the poll, conducted from June 1 to 18.
The index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of
respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they
are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber
pessimists.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.