TABLE-Japan manufacturers' mood turns pessimistic -Reuters Tankan

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan's corporate mood turned pessimistic in June for the first time in four months, a Reuters poll showed, as Europe's deteriorating sovereign debt crisis, a strong yen and worries about a slowdown in emerging markets took their toll on manufacturers' sentiment. The monthly poll, which is highly correlated with the Bank of Japan's tankan survey and growth trends in the Japanese economy, also showed optimism among service-sector companies held steady in June due to reconstruction-driven demand following last year's natural disaster. Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey: 2012 SEPT (f'cast) JUNE MAY APR MAR FEB JAN =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS ( +4) -3 +2 +1 +2 -11 -5 --------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) ( -2) -2 +2 -6 +4 -8 -4 - Textiles/paper ( 0) +9 0 -33 +11 -9 0 - Chemicals ( +5) -5 +4 +5 +5 0 -5 - Oil refinery/ceramics (-13) 0 0 -15 -12 -12 -12 - Steel/nonferrous metals (-11) -11 0 0 +14 -22 0 (Manufactured products) ( +6) -4 +3 +6 0 -13 -6 - Food (+20) +20 +20 +33 0 0 +17 - Metal products/machinery ( 0) -3 +3 +5 -9 -28 -10 - Electric machinery (+15) -12 -6 -9 -8 -29 -29 - Autos/transport equipment ( 0) 0 +12 +15 +27 +14 +14 - Precision machinery/others( 0) 0 0 +7 0 +8 +7 =============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS ( +7) +11 +11 +10 +5 +5 +6 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction (-10) 0 0 +10 -16 -5 -15 - Retail/wholesale (+14) +14 +5 -6 +7 +11 +7 - Wholesalers (+16) +16 +9 +6 +17 +18 +6 - Retailers (+11) +11 0 -15 0 +4 +8 - Information/communications(+21) +37 +27 +7 +13 -8 +8 - Transport/utility (-11) -3 -8 0 -9 0 0 - Other services (+20) +13 +38 +42 +24 +18 +22 =============================================================== *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN *** =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- SEPT (f'cast) ( +4) - ( +7) - JUNE(f'cast) -3 ( -3) 0 ( +5) MAY +2 - +11 - APR +1 - +10 - MAR +2 -4 +5 +5 FEB -11 - +5 - JAN -5 - +6 - DEC 2011 -5 -4 +6 +4 NOV +1 - +3 - OCT +6 - +1 - SEPT +8 +2 +3 +1 AUG +6 - +7 - JULY +1 - +3 - JUNE -3 -9 -10 -5 MAY -9 - -4 - APR -13 - -15 - MAR +15 +6 +3 +3 FEB +14 - +3 - JAN +11 - -2 - DEC (2010) +7 +5 -12 +1 NOV +16 - -13 - OCT +19 - -6 - SEPT +17 +8 -4 +2 AUG +22 - -10 - JULY +12 - -12 - JUNE +9 +1 -8 -5 MAY +4 - -15 - APR 0 - -14 - MAR -8 -14 -22 -14 FEB -13 - -31 - JAN -19 - -34 - DEC (2009) -27 -25 -39 -21 NOV -28 - -35 - OCT -35 - -33 - SEPT -33 -33 -34 -24 AUG -42 - -38 - JULY -43 - -38 - JUNE -50 -48 -31 -29 --------------------------------------------------------------- Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times 8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day): July 19 Aug 24 Sept 20 Oct 22 Nov 15 Dec 6 The Reuters Tankan covers 200 large manufacturers and 200 non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of 280 firms responded to the poll, conducted from June 1 to 18. The index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.