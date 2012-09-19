TABLE-Japan corporate mood cools as China slows-Reuters Tankan

Sep 20 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers' sentiment hit its lowest since February and is expected to stay negative in the coming months, a Reuters poll showed, with the global slowdown and friction with China clouding the outlook for the export-reliant economy. The monthly poll, which closely correlates with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan corporate survey and growth trends in the economy, comes after the BOJ eased policy on Wednesday by boosting its asset purchase programme. Following is a table of indexes for key sectors, derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, and a comparison with the BOJ's tankan survey. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists: 2012 DEC (f'cast) SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY APR =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS ( -4) -5 -4 -2 -3 +2 +1 --------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) ( -8) -6 -5 0 -2 +2 -6 - Textiles/paper ( 0) -9 -9 -9 +9 0 -33 - Chemicals (-18) -13 0 +10 -5 +4 +5 - Oil refinery/ceramics ( 0) 0 0 -15 0 0 -15 - Steel/nonferrous metals ( 0) +11 -12 0 -11 0 0 (Manufactured products) ( -2) -5 -4 -3 -4 +3 +6 - Food (+25) +25 0 0 +20 +20 +33 - Metal products/machinery ( -9) -4 -4 0 -3 +3 +5 - Electric machinery ( 0) -13 -10 -13 -12 -6 -9 - Autos/transport equipment ( -6) +6 0 +5 0 +12 +15 - Precision machinery/others( 0) -7 +9 0 0 0 +7 =============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS (+10) +7 +8 +8 +11 +11 +10 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction ( +5) -9 0 -9 0 0 +10 - Retail/wholesale ( +8) +2 +13 +18 +14 +5 -6 - Wholesalers (+18) +12 +28 +23 +16 +9 +6 - Retailers ( 0) -5 -5 +13 +11 0 -15 - Information/communications(+15) +20 +14 +16 +37 +27 +7 - Transport/utility ( -4) -4 -4 -8 -3 -8 0 - Other services (+26) +26 +17 +16 +13 +38 +42 =============================================================== *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN *** =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- DEC (f'cast) ( -4) - ( +10) - SEPT -5 ( +1) +7 ( +6) AUG -4 - +8 - JULY -2 - +8 - JUNE -3 -1 +11 +8 MAY +2 - +11 - APR +1 - +10 - MAR +2 -4 +5 +5 FEB -11 - +5 - JAN -5 - +6 - DEC 2011 -5 -4 +6 +4 NOV +1 - +3 - OCT +6 - +1 - SEPT +8 +2 +3 +1 AUG +6 - +7 - JULY +1 - +3 - JUNE -3 -9 -10 -5 MAY -9 - -4 - APR -13 - -15 - MAR +15 +6 +3 +3 FEB +14 - +3 - --------------------------------------------------------------- Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times 8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day): Oct 22 Nov 15 Dec 6 The Reuters Tankan covers 200 large manufacturers and 200 non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of 269 responded to the poll, taken from Aug. 31 to Sept. 14. The index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means pessimists outnumber optimists.