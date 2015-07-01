FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Japan business mood improves, capex plans at decade high-BOJ tankan
July 1, 2015 / 12:28 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Japan business mood improves, capex plans at decade high-BOJ tankan

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Big manufacturers' sentiment index +15 vs f'cast +12
    * Big non-manufacturers' index +23 vs f'cast +22
    * Big firms expect 9.3 pct rise in FY2015/16 capex

 (Adds analyst quotes, context on policymaking, economic growth)
    By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto
    TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Japanese business sentiment
improved to levels not seen since before the economy slipped
into recession last year, offering relief to policymakers keen
to keep the recovery intact without additional stimulus.
    Big companies plan to increase capital expenditure at the
fastest pace in a decade, the Bank of Japan's closely watched
"tankan" survey showed on Wednesday, a welcome sign for premier
Shinzo Abe's economic revival strategy which has seen limited
success in nudging firms to boost wages and investment.
    The upbeat data should ease pressure on the BOJ to expand
monetary stimulus further even though inflation remains distant
from its ambitious 2 percent target, analysts say.
    "The tankan shows more monetary easing is not necessary,
because there really isn't anything bad in this data," said
Hiroaki Muto, senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset
Management.
    "Japan's economy is improving quicker than I expected.
Overseas and domestic demand are both doing well," Muto said.
    Analysts say an expected downturn in growth in the second
quarter may quickly be unwound through the next six months if
companies follow through on their investment plans.
    The headline index measuring big manufacturers' sentiment
rose 3 points from three months ago to plus 15 in June, beating
a median market forecast of plus 12 and improving for the first
time in three quarters.
    It hit the highest level since March 2014, when consumption
boomed ahead of a sales tax hike in April of that year. The
knock from the higher levy drove the economy into a mild
recession last year.
    The mood among big service-sector firms improved by 4 points
to plus 23, beating market forecasts and rising for three
straight quarters to reach a level last seen in March 2014.
    In a sign the benefits of Abe's stimulus policies are
broadening, small and midsize hotel and restraurant operators'
sentiment turned positive for the first time since relevant data
became available in 2004.
    "An increase in the number of foreign visitors to Japan
seems to have brightened sentiment among retailers, restaurants
and hotels," said Hideaki Kikuchi, an economist at Japan
Research Institute.
    
    STRONG CAPEX PLANS
    The tankan also showed that companies, after sitting on
their huge pile of cash for decades on pessimism over the
economic outlook, are finally starting to invest.
    Big firms plan to raise capital expenditure by 9.3 percent
in the fiscal year from April, the survey showed, beating a 5.2
percent increase expected by analysts.
    If companies do increase capital expenditure at that pace,
it will be the biggest rise since fiscal 2006, the BOJ said.
    "We're seeing companies spend more to enhance their plants'
productivity or renovate equipment," Ko Nakayama, head of the
BOJ's economic stastistics division, told a briefing.
    BOJ policymakers will scrutinise the tankan, regarded as
among the most comprehensive gauges of the economy given its
large sample base, when they meet for a rate review later this
month.
    The survey results come on top of a recent batch of mixed
data. While consumer spending and capital expenditure grew, soft
exports and output have heightened the chance the economy may
have hit a temporary soft patch in the second quarter.

 (Additional reporting by Stanley White and Kaori Kaneko;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

