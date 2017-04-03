FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
TABLE-BOJ Tankan shows business mood brightens as recovery broadens
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 1:12 AM / 5 months ago

TABLE-BOJ Tankan shows business mood brightens as recovery broadens

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan released its
closely watched quarterly tankan survey of corporate activity in
Japan. (Median forecasts from Reuters poll of economists in
parentheses.)
Details were as follows:

                       March 2017  June 2017   Dec 2016
-------------------------------------------------------
Manufacturers
 Large                +12 (+14)    +11 (+13)       +10
 Medium               +11          +4               +6
 Small                 +5 ( +3)     0 ( +1)         +1 
Non-manufacturers
 Large                +20 (+20)   +16 (+18)        +18
 Medium               +17         +10              +16
 Small                 +4 ( +2)    -1 ( -1)         +2
-------------------------------------------------------

                        2017/18
                     Mar Survey
CAPITAL SPENDING
All firms                  -1.3
 Large Firms               +0.6
  Manufacturers            +5.3
  Non-manufacturers        -2.0
 Medium Firms             +17.5
  Manufacturers           +16.5
  Non-manufacturers       +18.1
 Small Firms              -22.6
  Manufacturers           -10.6
  Non-manufacturers       -27.5

RECURRING PROFITS
All firms                  -1.1
 Large Firms               -0.2
  Manufacturers            -0.3
  Non-manufacturers        -0.1
 Medium Firms              -0.3
  Manufacturers            -0.2
  Non-manufacturers        -0.3
 Small Firms               -4.6
  Manufacturers            +1.0
  Non-manufacturers        -6.5

CORPORATE FINANCE
Financial Position (percentage of firms saying they find
financial conditions easy minus those who find conditions are
tight)
                      March          Dec
-------------------------------------------------------
All firms             +16            +15
 Large                +24            +24
 Medium               +24            +22
 Small                 +9             +9
-------------------------------------------------------

Lending Attitude of Financial Institutions (percentage of firms
that find banks' lending attitude accommodative minus those who
find it severe)
                      March          Dec
-------------------------------------------------------
All firms             +24            +24
 Large                +27            +27
 Medium               +28            +28
 Small                +20            +21
-------------------------------------------------------

EMPLOYMENT DIFFUSION INDEX (percentage of firms saying they had
excess workers minus those saying they had insufficient workers)
                      March          Dec
-------------------------------------------------------
All firms             -25            -21
 Large Firms          -15            -13
  Manufacturers        -8             -6
  Non-manufacturers   -22            -19
 Small Firms          -28            -24
  Manufacturers       -19            -14
  Non-manufacturers   -34            -31
-------------------------------------------------------

PRODUCTION CAPACITY INDEX (percentage of firms saying they had
excess capacity minus those saying they had insufficient
capacity)
                       March          Dec
-------------------------------------------------------
All firms              -2              0
 Large Firms            0              0
  Manufacturers        +1             +1
  Non-manufacturers    -1             -2
 Small Firms           -3             -1
  Manufacturers         0             +2
  Non-manufacturers    -4             -2
-------------------------------------------------------

Sentiment indexes measure the percentage of firms reporting a
favourable business environment minus those reporting
unfavourable conditions. The survey period: February 27 to March
31. The number of the companies that were surveyed: 10,799, of
which 2,118 were large firms. To view the BOJ's table on the
survey, click here

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.