UPDATE 1-Japan corporate mood up, seen improving further -Reuters Tankan

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s corporate mood picked up slightly in May and is seen improving in the months ahead as the economy recovers from the damage caused by last year’s earthquake, a Reuters poll showed, although worries about Europe’s debt crisis and a slowdown in the Chinese economy lurk.

The monthly poll, highly correlated with the Bank of Japan’s tankan survey and growth trends in the Japanese economy, underlined firmness of service-sector companies that could benefit from reconstruction-driven demand, with the mood for non-manufacturers edging up to levels not seen since December 2007.

The non-manufacturing sector includes firms engaged in retailing and wholesaling as well as real estate and construction.

Sentiment in the manufacturing sector - a key driver for the world’s No.3 economy -- is, however, held back by sluggish exports and tepid global growth. While sentiment was positive for a third straight month in May, it was still far below levels seen just before the March 2011 quake and tsunami devastated northeast coastal areas.

The poll reflects an improvement in mood from the BOJ’s quarterly tankan corporate survey last month, which showed the business mood was flat in the January-March quarter.

“It confirmed steady private consumption. Reconstruction spending may peak out later this year, but exports are likely to accelerate from the summer instead,” said Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief economist at Itochu Economic Research Institute.

“The economy is moving in line with the BOJ’s forecast. I see no reason why the BOJ should act anytime soon, although some market players seem to expect further easing to come in June or July due to concerns about Europe’s debt crisis,” he said.

On Wednesday, the central bank left monetary policy unchanged after having eased last month, saving its ammunition for later in case the euro-zone’s debt crisis warrants further action to safeguard the Japanese economy.

In the Reuters Tankan, the manufacturers’ sentiment index, derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, rose 1 point to plus 2, marking the first increase in two months.

The index is seen rising to plus 8 in August, according to the poll of 400 big firms, of which 286 responded during the May 7-21 period.

“Our underlying business is doing well thanks to brisk orders we received in March from overseas and car-related sectors,” one electric machinery firm said in the survey while airing concerns about the slowdown in the United States and China and rekindled financial jitters in Europe.

Among manufacturers, the sentiment index for the electric machinery sector rose 3 points to minus 6, and the index for the auto and transportation equipment sector stood at plus 12, down 3 points from April, underpinned by government subsidies for purchases of low-emission cars.

The index for non-manufacturers rose 1 point to plus 11 in May, its highest reading since December 2007, and is expected to improve further to plus 18 in August, led by sectors such as retailers and wholesalers due in part to reconstruction-related demand.

Japan’s economy grew 1.0 percent in January-March, or an annual clip of 4.1 percent, due largely to brisk private consumption and post-quake rebuilding efforts. It is expected to grow around 2 percent in the current fiscal year to March 2013 with the help of firm domestic demand and a pick-up in exports.

But uncertainty about the outcome of Greece’s second election next month and fears it could leave the euro zone have rekindled worries about Europe’s sovereign debt crisis. That, in turn, could lead to more funds shifting to the relative safety of the yen, driving the currency up and posing a risk to export-reliant Japan.

Adding to concerns on external demand, a slew of weak Chinese economic indicators disappointed analysts who thought the world’s second-biggest economy and Japan’s No.1 export market would bottom out in the current quarter.