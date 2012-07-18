TABLE-Japan manufacturers' mood better, wary of outlook-Reuters Tankan

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japanese big manufacturers' outlook improved slightly in July but they remained pessimistic for a second straight month, a Reuters poll showed, as concerns about the global economic slowdown and a strong yen weigh on the export-reliant economy. The monthly poll, which closely correlates with the Bank of Japan's tankan corporate survey and growth trends in the economy, also showed sentiment of service-sector firms sagged for the first time in five months but stayed positive, a sign domestic demand is underpinning the world's third-largest economy. Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey: 2012 OCT (f'cast) JULY JUNE MAY APR MAR FEB =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS ( +5) -2 -3 +2 +1 +2 -11 --------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) ( +5) 0 -2 +2 -6 +4 -8 - Textiles/paper ( 0) -9 +9 0 -33 +11 -9 - Chemicals (+14) +10 -5 +4 +5 +5 0 - Oil refinery/ceramics (-15) -15 0 0 -15 -12 -12 - Steel/nonferrous metals ( 0) 0 -11 0 0 +14 -22 (Manufactured products) ( +5) -3 -4 +3 +6 0 -13 - Food (+20) 0 +20 +20 +33 0 0 - Metal products/machinery (-11) 0 -3 +3 +5 -9 -28 - Electric machinery (+20) -13 -12 -6 -9 -8 -29 - Autos/transport equipment ( 0) +5 0 +12 +15 +27 +14 - Precision machinery/others( +7) 0 0 0 +7 0 +8 =============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS (+10) +8 +11 +11 +10 +5 +5 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction ( -4) -9 0 0 +10 -16 -5 - Retail/wholesale (+10) +18 +14 +5 -6 +7 +11 - Wholesalers (+18) +23 +16 +9 +6 +17 +18 - Retailers ( +4) +13 +11 0 -15 0 +4 - Information/communications(+11) +16 +37 +27 +7 +13 -8 - Transport/utility ( -4) -8 -3 -8 0 -9 0 - Other services (+36) +16 +13 +38 +42 +24 +18 =============================================================== *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN *** =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- OCT (f'cast) ( +5) - ( +10) - SEPT(f'cast) - ( +1) - ( +6) JULY -2 - +8 - JUNE -3 -1 +11 +8 MAY +2 - +11 - APR +1 - +10 - MAR +2 -4 +5 +5 FEB -11 - +5 - JAN -5 - +6 - DEC 2011 -5 -4 +6 +4 NOV +1 - +3 - OCT +6 - +1 - SEPT +8 +2 +3 +1 AUG +6 - +7 - JULY +1 - +3 - JUNE -3 -9 -10 -5 MAY -9 - -4 - APR -13 - -15 - MAR +15 +6 +3 +3 FEB +14 - +3 - JAN +11 - -2 - DEC (2010) +7 +5 -12 +1 NOV +16 - -13 - OCT +19 - -6 - SEPT +17 +8 -4 +2 AUG +22 - -10 - JULY +12 - -12 - JUNE +9 +1 -8 -5 --------------------------------------------------------------- Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times 8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day): Aug 24 Sept 20 Oct 22 Nov 15 Dec 6 The Reuters Tankan covers 200 large manufacturers and 200 non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of 272 firms responded to the poll, conducted from June 29 to July 13. The index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.