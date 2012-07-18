FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan manufacturers' mood better, wary of outlook-Reuters Tankan
July 18, 2012

TABLE-Japan manufacturers' mood better, wary of outlook-Reuters Tankan

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japanese big manufacturers'
outlook improved slightly in July but they remained pessimistic
for a second straight month, a Reuters poll showed, as concerns
about the global economic slowdown and a strong yen weigh on the
export-reliant economy.
    The monthly poll, which closely correlates with the Bank of
Japan's tankan corporate survey and growth trends in the
economy, also showed sentiment of service-sector firms sagged
for the first time in five months but stayed positive, a sign
domestic demand is underpinning the world's third-largest
economy.
    Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a
comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:
                     2012                                  
                     OCT (f'cast) JULY JUNE  MAY  APR  MAR  FEB 
 
=============================================================== 
MANUFACTURERS               ( +5)   -2   -3   +2   +1   +2  -11 
               
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
(Materials)                 ( +5)    0   -2   +2   -6   +4   -8 
  
- Textiles/paper            (  0)   -9   +9    0  -33  +11   -9 
  
- Chemicals                 (+14)  +10   -5   +4   +5   +5    0 
   
- Oil refinery/ceramics     (-15)  -15    0    0  -15  -12  -12 
- Steel/nonferrous metals   (  0)    0  -11    0    0  +14  -22 
  
(Manufactured products)     ( +5)   -3   -4   +3   +6    0  -13 
  
- Food                      (+20)    0  +20  +20  +33    0    0 
     
- Metal products/machinery  (-11)    0   -3   +3   +5   -9  -28 
- Electric machinery        (+20)  -13  -12   -6   -9   -8  -29 
- Autos/transport equipment (  0)   +5    0  +12  +15  +27  +14 
- Precision machinery/others( +7)    0    0    0   +7    0   +8 
 
===============================================================
NON-MANUFACTURERS           (+10)   +8  +11  +11  +10   +5   +5 
 
---------------------------------------------------------------
- Real estate/construction  ( -4)   -9    0    0  +10  -16   -5 
- Retail/wholesale          (+10)  +18  +14   +5   -6   +7  +11 
 
- Wholesalers               (+18)  +23  +16   +9   +6  +17  +18 
 
- Retailers                 ( +4)  +13  +11    0  -15    0   +4 
 
- Information/communications(+11)  +16  +37  +27   +7  +13   -8 
 
- Transport/utility         ( -4)   -8   -3   -8    0   -9    0 
  
- Other services            (+36)  +16  +13  +38  +42  +24  +18 
=============================================================== 
 
*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***                    
  
=============================================================== 
 
                      MANUFACTURERS          NON-MANUFACTURERS  
 
                       RTRS     BOJ             RTRS     BOJ    
  
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
OCT (f'cast)          ( +5)     -             ( +10)     -
SEPT(f'cast)             -    ( +1)               -    ( +6)
JULY                    -2      -                +8      -
JUNE                    -3      -1              +11      +8
MAY                     +2      -               +11      -
APR                     +1      -               +10      -
MAR                     +2      -4               +5      +5
FEB                    -11      -                +5      -
JAN                     -5      -                +6      -
DEC 2011                -5      -4               +6      +4
NOV                     +1      -                +3      -
OCT                     +6      -                +1      -
SEPT                    +8      +2               +3      +1
AUG                     +6      -                +7      -
JULY                    +1      -                +3      -
JUNE                    -3      -9              -10      -5
MAY                     -9      -                -4      -
APR                    -13      -               -15      -
MAR                    +15      +6               +3      +3
FEB                    +14      -                +3      -
JAN                    +11      -                -2      -
DEC (2010)              +7      +5              -12      +1
NOV                    +16      -               -13      -
OCT                    +19      -                -6      -
SEPT                   +17      +8               -4      +2
AUG                    +22      -               -10      -
JULY                   +12      -               -12      -
JUNE                    +9      +1               -8      -5
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times
8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day):   
    Aug 24
    Sept 20
    Oct 22
    Nov 15
    Dec 6
    
    The Reuters Tankan covers 200 large manufacturers and 200
non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of 
272 firms responded to the poll, conducted from June 29 to July
13. The index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage
of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say
they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber
pessimists.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
