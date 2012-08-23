FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan manufacturers' mood dips, outlook gloomy -Reuters Tankan
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan manufacturers' mood dips, outlook gloomy -Reuters Tankan

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Big Japanese manufacturers' sentiment
worsened in August and they remained pessimistic for a third
straight month, a Reuters poll showed, in a sign that Europe's
debt crisis, a global slowdown and a stubbornly strong yen are
taking their toll on the export-reliant economy.
    The monthly poll, which closely correlates with the Bank of
Japan's quarterly tankan corporate survey and growth trends in
the economy, also showed the service-sector mood stayed positive
for a 14th straight month, as rebuilding from last year's
earthquake and tsunami supports the world's third-largest
economy.
    Manufacturers and non-manufacturers - which include firms
engaged in retailing, real estate and construction - expect
business conditions to edge up albeit slightly over the next
three months, according to the poll of 400 big firms, of which
278 responded during the Aug. 6-21 survey period.
    Following is a table of indexes for key sectors, derived by
subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from
optimistic ones, and a comparison with the BOJ's tankan survey.
A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists:
                     2012                                  
                     NOV (f'cast)  AUG  JULY JUNE  MAY  APR  MAR
=============================================================== 
MANUFACTURERS               ( -2)   -4   -2   -3   +2   +1   +2 
                 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
(Materials)                 ( -5)   -5    0   -2   +2   -6   +4 
    
- Textiles/paper            (-18)   -9   -9   +9    0  -33  +11 
    
- Chemicals                 (  0)    0  +10   -5   +4   +5   +5 
     
- Oil refinery/ceramics     (  0)    0  -15    0    0  -15  -12 
  
- Steel/nonferrous metals   (  0)  -12    0  -11    0    0  +14 
    
(Manufactured products)     (  0)   -4   -3   -4   +3   +6    0 
    
- Food                      (+33)    0    0  +20  +20  +33    0 
         
- Metal products/machinery  ( +3)   -4    0   -3   +3   +5   -9 
  
- Electric machinery        (  0)  -10  -13  -12   -6   -9   -8 
  
- Autos/transport equipment (-12)    0   +5    0  +12  +15  +27 
  
- Precision machinery/others(  0)   +9    0    0    0   +7    0 
   
===============================================================
NON-MANUFACTURERS           (+12)   +8   +8  +11  +11  +10   +5 
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
- Real estate/construction  ( +4)    0   -9    0    0  +10  -16 
  
- Retail/wholesale          (+10)  +13  +18  +14   +5   -6   +7 
  
- Wholesalers               (+24)  +28  +23  +16   +9   +6  +17 
  
- Retailers                 ( -5)   -5  +13  +11    0  -15    0 
  
- Information/communications(+19)  +14  +16  +37  +27   +7  +13 
   
- Transport/utility         ( -4)   -4   -8   -3   -8    0   -9 
     
- Other services            (+26)  +17  +16  +13  +38  +42  +24 
 ===============================================================
  
*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***                    
  
=============================================================== 
 
                      MANUFACTURERS          NON-MANUFACTURERS  
 
                       RTRS     BOJ             RTRS     BOJ    
  
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
NOV (f'cast)          ( -2)     -             ( +12)     -
SEPT(f'cast)             -    ( +1)               -    ( +6)
AUG                     -4      -                +8      -
JULY                    -2      -                +8      -
JUNE                    -3      -1              +11      +8
MAY                     +2      -               +11      -
APR                     +1      -               +10      -
MAR                     +2      -4               +5      +5
FEB                    -11      -                +5      -
JAN                     -5      -                +6      -
DEC 2011                -5      -4               +6      +4
NOV                     +1      -                +3      -
OCT                     +6      -                +1      -
SEPT                    +8      +2               +3      +1
AUG                     +6      -                +7      -
JULY                    +1      -                +3      -
JUNE                    -3      -9              -10      -5
MAY                     -9      -                -4      -
APR                    -13      -               -15      -
MAR                    +15      +6               +3      +3
FEB                    +14      -                +3      -
JAN                    +11      -                -2      -
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times
8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day):   
    Sept 20
    Oct 22
    Nov 15
    Dec 6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.