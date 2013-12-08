FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan manufacturers' mood hits 3-year high -Reuters Tankan
December 8, 2013

Japan manufacturers' mood hits 3-year high -Reuters Tankan

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Confidence at Japanese manufacturers rose for a second month to a three-year high in December and is predicted to continue rising, a Reuters poll found, adding to the evidence of steady recovery in the world’s third largest economy.

Following is a table of indexes for key sectors, derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, and a comparison with the BOJ’s tankan survey, which is strongly correlated with the Reuters poll:

2014 2013

MAR (f‘cast) DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY ============================================================== MANUFACTURERS (+22) +17 +14 +12 +12 +16 +13 -------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) (+21) +15 +22 +15 +12 +20 +4 - Textiles/paper (-11) -22 0 0 -10 0 -20 - Chemicals (+30) +25 +25 +15 +19 +28 +5 - Oil refinery/ceramics (+14) 0 +14 +15 +15 +14 +15 - Steel/nonferrous metals (+40) +40 +44 +27 +17 +30 +20 (Manufactured products) (+22) +17 +10 +10 +12 +14 +16 - Food ( 0) -15 -17 0 +14 +29 +14 - Metal products/machinery(+23) +11 +4 +8 +13 +8 +16 - Electric machinery (+26) +22 +11 +7 +3 +15 +15 - Autos/transport equipment(+19) +32 +18 +32 +27 +21 +29 - Precision machinery/others(+34)+17 +17 -9 +9 +9 +7 ============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS (+33) +25 +22 +18 +20 +23 +18 -------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction (+34) +29 +29 +25 +36 +27 +21 - Retail/wholesale (+44) +22 +15 +7 +5 +16 +15 - Wholesalers (+56) +38 +35 +32 +19 +33 +18 - Retailers (+35) +10 -5 -13 -4 +4 +12 - Information/communications(+42) +47 +42 +50 +42 +38 +26 - Transport/utility ( +9) 0 +8 0 0 -5 -4 - Other services (+32) +32 +22 +19 +28 +37 +32 ============================================================== *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN *** ==============================================================

MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS

RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ -------------------------------------------------------------- MAR 2014 (f‘cast) (+22) - (+33) - DEC 2013 (f‘cast) +17 (+11) +25 (+14) NOV +14 - +22 - OCT +12 - +18 - SEPT +12 +12 +20 +14 Aug +16 - +23 - July +13 - +18 - JUNE +15 +4 +20 +12 MAY +7 - +19 - APR -4 - +12 - MAR -11 -8 +12 +6 FEB -13 - +8 - JAN -17 - +10 - DEC 2012 -18 -12 +5 +4 NOV -19 - +1 - OCT -17 - +7 - SEPT -5 -3 +7 +8 AUG -4 - +8 - JULY -2 - +8 - JUNE -3 -1 +11 +8 MAY +2 - +11 - APR +1 - +10 - MAR +2 -4 +5 +5 FEB -11 - +5 - JAN -5 - +6 - --------------------------------------------------------------- Release date of Reuters Tankan in the first half of 2014. Release times are 8:30 a.m. (2330 GMT previous day): Jan 23 Feb 20 Mar 19 Apr 21 May 19 Jun 19

The Reuters Tankan covers 200 big and midsize manufacturers and 200 non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of 268 responded to the poll, taken Nov. 22 to Dec. 4.

