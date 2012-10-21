Japan manuf mood worsens over China -Reuters Tankan

* Manufacturers sentiment index -17 in Oct, lowest since 2010

* Non-manufacturers index +7, holds steady on reconstruction

* Isles row with China adds to worry over global slowdown

* Reuters Tankan highly correlated with BOJ tankan

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sentiment among Japanese manufacturers has tumbled at the sharpest pace since last year’s earthquake to the lowest since 2010, a Reuters poll showed, as a dispute with China, Japan’s biggest trading partner, added to mounting concerns over the economic slowdown there.

The monthly poll, which closely correlates with the Bank of Japan’s quarterly tankan and economic growth trends, highlighted deepening pessimism in the world’s third-largest economy.

The mood among non-manufacturers, including retailers and construction firms, held steady but is seen slipping in the coming months in a sign that domestic demand is losing momentum after a recovery led by rebuilding after the destruction wrought by last year’s earthquake and tsunami.

The central bank’s own Tankan, issued on Oct. 1, showed sentiment among big manufacturers had worsened and was expected to stay gloomy, reflecting sluggish demand from China and Europe.

The BOJ, under renewed political pressure to do more to end deflation and energise the economy, will likely cut its growth forecasts and may debate boosting its asset-buying scheme at a meeting on Oct. 30, sources familiar with its thinking said.

Adding to the gloomy outlook, ties between Japan and China have deteriorated sharply since last month, when a row over disputed islands led to violent anti-Japanese protests across China and badly hurt trade.

“Our business conditions are bad due to anti-Japanese protests in China and a weakening of Europe’s economy,” said one electric machinery firm in the Oct. 1-17 poll of 400 medium-sized and large firms, of which 273 responded.

“We have been affected by boycotting of Japanese goods in China,” a transport equipment firm said. Another firm said exports to China were stagnant due to the territorial dispute.

Many others also complained about the effect of the dispute over the group of islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, that are located near rich fishing grounds and potentially huge oil and gas reserves.

In the Reuters Tankan, the manufacturers’ sentiment index, derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, fell 12 points to minus 17 in October.

It was the biggest drop since April 2011, a month after the disaster that devastated Japan’s northeast, hampering supply chains.

None of the nine manufacturing sectors showed an improvement in sentiment, with exports including cars and electronics among the hardest hit.

The manufacturers’ index is expected to rise slightly in January but only to minus 13, meaning pessimism still outweighs optimism.

The index for non-manufacturers in October stood at plus 7, unchanged from the previous month. But it is seen slipping two points to plus 5 in January, dragged down by the retail/wholesale and transport/utility sectors.

Japan’s economy outperformed most of its peers in the Group of Seven in the first half of this year, helped by solid private consumption and reconstruction spending.

But weak external demand and a strong yen have led analysts to project growth will likely stall for the rest of this year, with some anticipating Japan may fall back into recession.

China’s economy, the world’s second-biggest, slowed for a seventh straight quarter in July-September, missing Beijing’s target for the first time since the depths of the global financial crisis, but some recent data pointed to a mild year-end rebound.