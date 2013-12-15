FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan business sentiment improves in December - BOJ tankan
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2013 / 12:00 AM / 4 years ago

Japan business sentiment improves in December - BOJ tankan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japanese business confidence improved in the three months to December for a fourth straight quarter, a closely watched central bank survey showed, boding well for the government’s stimulus policies aimed at conquering years of deflation.

The headline index for big manufacturers’ sentiment improved by 4 points from September to plus 16, the Bank of Japan’s “tankan” quarterly survey showed on Monday, exceeding the median market forecast of plus 15.

The survey also showed that large companies plan to increase capital spending by 4.6 percent in the financial year to March 2014, less than a 5.1 percent rise projected in the survey in September. The market median forecast was for a 5.5 percent increase.

The tankan’s sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.

For more background, please see PREVIEW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.