RPT-Japan business confidence worsens in Q2 - BOJ tankan
July 1, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Japan business confidence worsens in Q2 - BOJ tankan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Japanese business confidence worsened in the three months to June, a closely watched central bank survey showed, weighed down by soft exports and weaker consumer spending after a sales tax increase.

The headline index for big manufacturers’ sentiment worsened by 5 points from three months earlier to plus 12 in June, the Bank of Japan’s quarterly “tankan” survey showed on Tuesday.

That compared with a median market forecast of plus 15.

The tankan’s sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
