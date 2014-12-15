FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan big manufacturers' mood worsens slightly in Q4 -BOJ tankan
#Market News
December 15, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Japan big manufacturers' mood worsens slightly in Q4 -BOJ tankan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Japanese big manufacturers’ sentiment worsened slightly in the three months to December but corporate spending plans were strong, a closely watched central bank survey showed, highlighting the uneven recovery brought by premier Shinzo Abe’s stimulus policies.

The headline index for big manufacturers’ sentiment worsened by 1 point from three months earlier to plus 12 in December, the Bank of Japan’s quarterly “tankan” survey showed on Monday.

That compared with a median market forecast of plus 13.

Big firms plan to increase capital spending by 8.9 percent in the current fiscal year ending in March 2015, the survey showed.

The tankan’s sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the number of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
