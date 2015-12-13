FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan big manufacturers' mood steady in Q4 - BOJ tankan
December 14, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

Japan big manufacturers' mood steady in Q4 - BOJ tankan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Confidence at big Japanese manufacturers held steady in the three months to December but is seen worsening ahead, a closely watched central bank survey showed on Monday.

The headline index for big manufacturers’ sentiment stood at plus 12 in December, unchanged from three months ago, the Bank of Japan’s quarterly “tankan” survey showed.

That compared with the median estimate of plus 11 in a Reuters poll of economists.

Big firms plan to raise capital spending by 10.8 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March, compared with their previous plan for a 10.9 percent increase and with economists’ median estimate of a 10.2 percent expansion.

The tankan’s sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the number of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.

To view the table on the survey, go to the BOJ website: here (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
