FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Japan big manufacturers' mood down in Q1 - BOJ tankan
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 12:06 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Japan big manufacturers' mood down in Q1 - BOJ tankan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Attaches to additional alerts)

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Confidence at big Japanese manufacturers worsened in the three months to March and is seen falling further ahead, a closely watched central bank survey showed on Friday.

The headline index for big manufacturers’ sentiment stood at plus 6 in March, down from plus 12 seen three months ago, the Bank of Japan’s quarterly “tankan” survey showed.

That compared with the median estimate of plus 8 in a Reuters poll of economists.

Big firms plan to cut capital expenditures by 0.9 percent in the fiscal year that started in April, compared with economists’ median estimate of a 0.7 percent decline.

The tankan’s sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the number of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.

To view the table on the survey, go to the BOJ website:

here (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Sam Holmes and Chris Gallagher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.