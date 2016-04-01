FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan big manufacturers' mood down in Q1 - BOJ tankan
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 12:01 AM / a year ago

Japan big manufacturers' mood down in Q1 - BOJ tankan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Confidence at big Japanese manufacturers worsened in the three months to March and is seen falling further ahead, a closely watched central bank survey showed on Friday.

The headline index for big manufacturers’ sentiment stood at plus 6 in March, down from plus 12 seen three months ago, the Bank of Japan’s quarterly “tankan” survey showed.

That compared with the median estimate of plus 8 in a Reuters poll of economists.

Big firms plan to cut capital expenditures by 0.9 percent in the fiscal year that started in April, compared with economists’ median estimate of a 0.7 percent decline.

The tankan’s sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the number of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.

To view the table on the survey, go to the BOJ website:

here (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Sam Holmes and Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.