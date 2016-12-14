FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
RPT-Japan big manufacturers' mood improves in Q4 - BOJ tankan
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 12:01 AM / 8 months ago

RPT-Japan big manufacturers' mood improves in Q4 - BOJ tankan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sentiment at big manufacturers improved in December from three months ago, a closely watched central bank survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign a weaker yen and a pickup in global economy buoyed corporate morale.

The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment stood at plus 10 in December and is expected to fall to plus 8 over the next three months, the Bank of Japan's quarterly "tankan" survey showed.

The reading compared with plus 6 seen in the previous survey in September and matched the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists.

Big firms plan to raise capital expenditure by 5.5 percent for this fiscal year to next March, versus a 6.3 percent increase seen in the previous survey, the tankan showed.

The tankan's sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the number of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.