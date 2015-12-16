Japan ruling coalition approves $8 bln exemption in 2017 sales tax hike

* Food to be exempted from planned hike in tax to 10 pct in 2017

* Tax-hike exemption negative for fiscal reform -analyst

* Exemption seen as politically-motivated for upper house polls

* Govt must secure funding sources to avoid additional bond issue

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s ruling coalition on Wednesday endorsed an $8-billion exemption in a planned sales tax hike, a move widely seen as a bid to lure voters in upper house polls next year - a worrying signal of back-pedalling on fiscal consolidation.

In the annual tax reform, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and small ally the Komeito party agreed to keep the sales tax on food at the current 8 percent when the nationwide sales tax rises to 10 percent in April 2017.

It would be the first time that Japan is adopting a lower tax rates on food - similar to multiple value-added tax rates in Europe - since the sales tax was introduced in 1989.

The move is expected to cause a loss of about 1 trillion yen ($8.20 billion) in revenue, or about a fifth of that brought by the planned tax hike. The government plans to fund the exemption by shelving planned medical care breaks on low-income households worth 400 billion yen. It has not secured other funding sources.

“Needless to say, the LDP and Komeito will consider the matter earnestly, with the aim of resolving (the funding issue)toward the end of next year,” LDP tax panel chief Yoichi Miyazawa told reporters.

Failure to secure funding sources would threaten Japan’s aim of balancing the primary budget - excluding new bond sales and debt servicing - by fiscal 2020 in a bid to curb the heaviest debt burden in the industrial world.

Nonetheless, Abe’s LDP gave way to Komeito by allowing tax-hike exemptions on both fresh and processed foods to support low-income earners, apparently out of consideration for its ally, whose vote-drawing power is key for many LDP lawmakers.

“The ruling parties’ agreement on the tax exemption is negative for fiscal consolidation,” said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.

“The question is whether they can show a political will to secure permanent funding sources, even if that means to implement politically painful steps after the upper house election next summer.”

The ruling bloc also endorsed a plan to cut the effective corporate tax to 29.97 percent from 32.11 percent now, effective from April 2016, and take it further to 29.74 percent in fiscal 2018, while broadening the tax base to offset revenue loss.

The overall annual tax reform in fiscal 2016 will result in cuts worth 20 billion yen in the national tax and another 20 billion yen in the local tax on an average-year basis, Miyazawa said. ($1=121.9700 yen) (Additional reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)