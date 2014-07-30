FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to cut corp tax rate by 2 pct from next fiscal year - paper
July 30, 2014 / 11:23 PM / 3 years ago

Japan to cut corp tax rate by 2 pct from next fiscal year - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s government will lower the corporate tax rate by 2 percentage points from next fiscal year as part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s drive to encourage domestic business investment, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

Abe has pledged to lower Japan’s corporate tax rate, among the highest in the world at above 35 percent, to less than 30 percent over several years has part of his economic growth strategy.

The tax cuts, which would start from the fiscal year beginning next April, would gradually bring the corporate tax rate down to around 29 percent, the Yomiuri reported without citing sources.

The government faces a challenge because it must come up with ways to make up for the revenue lost from the 2 percent tax cut, which could total around 1 trillion yen, the Yomiuri said. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

