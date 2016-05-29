Japan's Aso calls for lower house elections if tax hike is delayed -Kyodo

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said the lower house of the parliament should be dissolved followed by a general election if the increase in the consumption tax is delayed, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to delay an increase in sales tax -planned for April 2017- by two and a half years, a government official said on Sunday.

Aso was speaking at a gathering of ruling party officials, Kyodo reported. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)