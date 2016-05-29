FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Aso calls for lower house elections if tax hike is delayed -Kyodo
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Japan's Aso calls for lower house elections if tax hike is delayed -Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said the lower house of the parliament should be dissolved followed by a general election if the increase in the consumption tax is delayed, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to delay an increase in sales tax -planned for April 2017- by two and a half years, a government official said on Sunday.

Aso was speaking at a gathering of ruling party officials, Kyodo reported. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.