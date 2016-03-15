FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan top govt spokesman: PM will hike sales tax as planned, barring major crises
March 15, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

Japan top govt spokesman: PM will hike sales tax as planned, barring major crises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Japanese chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hike the sales tax as planned next year, barring any major financial crises or natural disasters.

A prominent Abe advisor said last week that Abe should delay indefinitely the planned increase in the sales tax to 10 percent from the current 8 percent in April 2017 - or even cut the levy, given its potential impact on already sluggish private consumption.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Kim Coghill

