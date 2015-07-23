FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Japan June exports strengthen but China clouds outlook
July 23, 2015 / 12:57 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Japan June exports strengthen but China clouds outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds BOJ data on real exports)
    * June exports +9.5 pct yr/yr vs forecast +10.0 pct
    * Exports rise at fastest in 5 mths, but China worries
remain
    * Imports -2.9 pct yr/yr vs forecast -4.0 pct
    * BOJ's real exports rise 1.0 in June from previous month

    By Stanley White
    TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose at the
fastest pace in five months in June,   due to a pick-up in sales
of cars and electronics but there are lingering concerns that
China's economic slowdown will hurt Japanese shipments in
future.
     Exports rose an annual 9.5 percent in June according to
Finance Ministry data, less than the median estimate for a 10.0
percent rise given by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed
a 2.4 percent year-on-year rise in May.
    Separate data from the Bank of Japan also showed that real
exports rose in June from the previous month in a tentative sign
that overseas demand stabilised.
    Policymakers are counting on exports to supplement Japan's
domestic-demand driven economy, but China's slowdown could curb
Japan's growth by slowing its exports.
    "I expect gradual recover in exports but there are downside
risks, because exports to China may not do that well," said
Shuji Tonouchi, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities.
    "The pace of Japan's economic growth could depend more on
domestic capital expenditure, but growth may not be strong
enough to meet the Bank of Japan's expectations," he said.
    Exports destined for China, Japan's largest trading partner,
rose 5.9 percent in June from a year ago, compared with May's
1.1 percent annual increase as shipments of electronics and
plastics rose, Finance Ministry data showed.
    Shipments to Asia rose 10.1 percent year-on-year in June,
versus a 3.3 percent annual increase in the previous month.
    Japan's exports to the United States rose an annual 17.6
percent in June, far above the 7.4 percent seen in May, thanks
to higher shipments of cars and pharmaceuticals.
    Compared to the previous month, real exports rose 1.0
percent in June, separate data from the BOJ showed later on
Thursday. That compares with a 5.1 percent decline in the
previous month.
    Total imports fell 2.9 percent in June from a year earlier
according to the Finance Ministry. That was less than the poll's
median estimate for a 4.0 percent decrease.
    The trade balance showed a deficit of 69.0 billion yen
($556.54 million), versus the median estimate for a 5.4 billion
yen surplus.
    Japan's economic growth is forecast to slow sharply in
April-June as companies produced fewer goods while lowering
inventories, and as exports slowed from the previous three
months.
    Economists expect growth to accelerate in the current
quarter due to gains in consumer spending, but close trade ties
mean Japan could be hit by China's slowing growth.
($1 = 123.9800 yen)

 (Editing by Richard Borsuk and Simon Cameron-Moore)

