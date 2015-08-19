FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Japan July export growth slows as global demand shows signs of weakening
#Market News
August 19, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Japan July export growth slows as global demand shows signs of weakening

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Deletes extraneous character in 2nd paragraph)
    * July exports +7.6 pct yr/yr vs forecast +5.5 pct
    * Export growth slows, concern about China lingers
    * Imports -3.2 pct yr/yr vs forecast -7.9 pct

    By Stanley White
    TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japan's export growth slowed in
July on reduced shipments of cars and electronics to Asia in a
sign that the global demand outlook may be losing its lustre. 
     The 7.6 percent annual increase in exports in July was
bigger than the median estimate for 5.5 percent annual growth
expected by economists in a Reuters poll, but still slower than 
June's robust 9.5 percent year-on-year rise. 
    Slowing export growth in July suggests overseas demand in
third quarter may not be strong enough to help Japan's gross
domestic product recover from a annualised 1.6 percent
contraction in April-June as exports slumped and consumers cut
back spending, raising questions about the need for more
official economic stimulus.
    "Exports to Asia look a little sluggish," said Hidenobu
Tokuda, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.
    "There is still time for exports to recover, but as of now
they look a little weak. I don't think we need stimulus measures
now, but this could become more likely heading into next year."
    Exports destined for China, Japan's largest trading partner,
rose 4.2 percent in July from a year ago, compared with June's
5.9 percent annual increase, finance ministry data showed.
    Shipments to Asia rose 6.1 percent year-on-year in July,
versus a 10.1 percent annual increase in the previous month.
    In one bright spot, Japan's exports to the United States
rose an annual 18.8 percent in July, more than a 17.6 percent
annual increase seen in June, thanks to larger shipments of cars
and medicines. 
    Imports fell 3.2 percent in year-on-year in July versus the
median estimate for a 7.9 percent annual decrease as the cost of
crude and liquefied natural gas fell.
    The trade balance was a deficit of 268 billion yen ($2.2
billion), versus the median estimate for a 56.7 billion yen
deficit.
    The economy is expected to resume growing in the current
quarter if consumer spending bounces back, but weaker exports 
suggest that the overall pace of expansion may not be enough to
generate the price growth needed to banish the risk of returning
to deflation. 

 (Edited by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
