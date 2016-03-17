FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Japan Feb exports fall for 5th month, China sales up but worries remain
March 17, 2016 / 1:03 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Japan Feb exports fall for 5th month, China sales up but worries remain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects number of times Japan has been in recession in fourth
paragraph, adds attribution to quote)
    * Feb exports -4.0 pct yr/yr vs forecast -3.1 pct
    * Exports to China +5.1 pct yr/yr, rebound after Lunar New
Year
    * Economists still worry about emerging market demand

    By Stanley White
    TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japan's exports fell for the
fifth month in a row in February, and although shipments to
China picked up worries remain that  fragile overseas demand
could tip the world's third-largest economy into its fourth
recession in five years.
    Exports fell 4.0 percent year-on-year in February, Ministry
of Finance data showed on Thursday, more than the median
estimate for a 3.1 percent annual decline. 
    The improvement from January's 12.9 percent slump, the
biggest decline in shipments since 2009, mainly reflected the
bounce in sales to China as factories resumed operations after
the Lunar New Year. 
    Still, while many analysts expect the economy to have
rebounded modestly in the current quarter after shrinking in
September-December, the bleak outlook for global demand has
stoked worries about another contraction that will push Japan
into its fourth recession in five years.
     "The Lunar New Year is certainly a factor because Chinese
factory activity slows to a trickle and then resumes very
quickly," said Shuji Tonouchi, senior fixed income strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
    "Excluding that factor, there is still uncertainty about how
China will rebalance its economy and how other emerging markets
will cope."
    The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday it would maintain its
massive asset buying programme at existing levels but offered a
bleaker view of the economy, suggesting it may roll out more
stimulus as it struggles to reach an elusive inflation
target. 
        CHINA SALES UP
    In February, Japanese exports to China rose 5.1 percent from
a year earlier, the first increase in seven months, due to
higher shipments of motors and metal processing equipment.
    The Lunar New Year holidays came 10 days earlier than last
year, meaning exports to China recovered sooner than usual, a
finance ministry official told reports.
    Exports to Asia fell 6.1 percent in February from a year
ago, slower than a 17.7 percent year-on-year decline in the
previous month.
    Shipments to the United States gained 0.2 percent in
February from a year ago, versus a 5.3 percent annual decline in
January.
    Exports from South Korea and Taiwan tumbled in February,
separate data showed earlier this month, in a warning sign that
China's economic slowdown is putting the brakes on
export-oriented economies.  


 (Additional reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
