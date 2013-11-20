FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 2 -Japan economy gets fresh impetus as exports log biggest rise in 3 yrs
November 20, 2013 / 4:01 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 2 -Japan economy gets fresh impetus as exports log biggest rise in 3 yrs

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Refiles to add dropped words in 16th paragraph)
    * Oct exports +18.6 pct yr/yr vs f'cast 16.5 pct
    * Weak yen boosts imports more, trade gap persists
    * Export volume rebounds on solid demand from the West
    * Policymakers hope exports recover before sales tax hike
    * BOJ likely to keep policy steady on Thursday

    By Tetsushi Kajimoto
    TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A surge in car shipments spurred
Japanese exports to their biggest annual increase in three years
in October, suggesting a gradual pick up in global demand will
help underwrite a sustainable recovery in the world's
third-largest economy.
    The 18.6 percent increase in exports in the year to October
blew past the median market forecast for a 16.5 percent rise and
accelerated from a 11.5 percent gain in September, data by the
Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.
    Significantly, exports also rebounded in volume terms,
rising 4.4 percent from a year earlier, in a sign the global
economy is gradually recovering mainly on strength in advanced
nations.
    Sluggish exports have been a source of concern for
policymakers as shipment volume has struggled to pick up despite
a weak yen this year due to slowdown in emerging economies,
which faced capital outflows on expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve would soon roll back its massive monetary stimulus.
    While the yen has fallen around 14 percent against the
dollar in 2013, exports growth has largely disappointed early
expectations.
    The Japanese economy has been humming along nicely this year
on the back of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's massive monetary and
fiscal expansionary policies, dubbed Abenomics. Still, headwinds
from weak capital spending and depressed global demand have
somewhat clouded the outlook.   
    The October data should provide some relief for the
government, which is hoping a recovery in overseas demand will
cushion the blow from a sales tax hike next April, which could
crimp private consumption
    "U.S. private-sector demand remains strong and European
economies appear to be bottoming out. If advanced economies
recover, Japanese exports can rise more," said Takeshi Minami,
chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute in Tokyo.
    The volume of exports to the United States and European
Union grew 5.3 percent and 8.0 percent year-on-year in October
respectively, while Asia-bound shipments rose just 2.0 percent,
highlighting a two-track recovery in the global economy.
    Car shipments rocketed 31.3 percent on-year in October,
making the biggest contribution to the value of exports in the
month, while they also rose a strong 7.5 percent in volume
terms.
    Highlighting brisk demand in the United States, Toyota Motor
Corp is racking up strong sales in the U.S. market and
closing in on a record profit set before the Lehman crisis,
while reaping the benefits of a weak yen that has boosted its
profit margins. 
    On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports rose 1.5 percent in
October from the previous month.
    
    
    TRADE DEFICIT
    Soft exports -- particularly to emerging economies -- have
been a key concern for Bank of Japan policymakers, who meet on
Wednesday and Thursday to discuss monetary policy and the
economic outlook. The bank is widely expected to keep monetary
settings unchanged. 
    The Japanese economy, the fastest growing in the developed
world this year, slowed in July-September from the previous
quarter as domestic private demand moderated and exports
weakened. 
    Growth is expected to accelerate again in the current
quarter helped by a recovery in exports as well as brisk private
consumption ahead of the sales tax hike.
    Sparking inflation and putting the economy on a sustainable
footing over the long run is Abenomics' ultimate goal, and
analysts expect a healthy global economy to ease the path ahead.
     Recovering demand for Japanese goods would also help
address another concern -- persistent red ink in the trade
balance. 
    The deficits have raised concerns about Japan's ability to
finance its debt in the long term, as they weigh on the
country's balance of payment and add to strains caused by its
debt burden, the worst among industrial nations.
    Japan logged a trade deficit of 1.09 trillion yen ($11
billion) in October, a record for the month, more than a median
forecast of 813.5 billion yen, as imports rose 26.1 percent on
the back of expensive fuel purchases to make up for nuclear
plants shuttered since the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
    The October imports was also bumped up by a 67.8 percent
spike in crude oil imports, which reflected a big drop a year
before due to an oil tax hike aimed at curbing greenhouse gas
emissions, finance ministry officials said.
    ($1 = 100.2050 Japanese yen)

 (Writing by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

